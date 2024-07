Music Ally reports: “AmplifyWorld is the UK startup co-founded by Ian Matthews, drummer in rock band Kasabian. It initially emerged in 2021 as a web3 startup called Chapel exploring decentralised finance for concerts. The following year it bought a smart-links startup called Amplify, and began its evolution into ‘fan engagement’ platform AmplifyWorld. Now it is launching a $500k fund for artists.”

