TechCrunch reports: “Deezer is the latest music streaming app to introduce an AI playlist feature. The company announced on Monday that a select number of paid users will be able to create custom playlists with a text prompt using its “Playlist with AI” feature. The launch of the new feature comes a few months after Spotify and Amazon Music started testing personalized AI playlist generators with their users. YouTube is also said to be testing a prompt-based AI radio feature.”

Read More