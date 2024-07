Yahoo! Entertainment reports: “AMC Networks is betting that the “Netflix Effect” can bring its magic to a sizable portion of its lineup. A whole batch of shows from AMC are heading to Netflix in a new deal between the companies. AMC said Tuesday that it has inked a deal with the streaming giant that will bring the prior seasons of 13 different series to the platform. Most of the shows will launch on Netflix on Aug. 19, with two others to become available in early 2025.”

