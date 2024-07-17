Music Business Worldwide reports: “In a bid to bolster its short-form video offering and compete more effectively with TikTok, Instagram is rolling out a powerful new feature for Reels: multitrack audio. The update allows creators to add up to 20 different audio tracks to a single Reel, and incorporate elements like text, stickers, and clips while they are editing in the app, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a post on Threads (Tuesday).”

