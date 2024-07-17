Games Industry Biz reports: “A new social media platform for building and playing multiplayer games has secured $8m in a new funding round. Created by Bjarke Felbo and Sanjay Guruprasad – who together developed PUGB and Call of Duty Mobile companion app, Rune – Dusk (not to be confused with apps of a similar name) raised the capital via a new funding round led by Makers Fund and byFounders, with support from PocketGems’ Ben Liu, King’s Thomas Hartwig, and Kamkord’s Adi Rathham.”

Read More