Games Industry Biz reports: “A new report has found that 82% of American gamers made an in-game purchase in freemium titles last year. That’s according to Comscore’s 2024 State of Gaming Report, published in partnership with in-game advertising platform Anzu. The report also found that 62% of adults over the age of 18 engaged in gaming, with millennials comprising 49% of the segment followed by Gen Z at 13%.”

