GamesBeat reports: “Game industry veterans Pontus Mahler and Jacques Benchetrit have raised $600,000 to launch a publishing and fundraising advisory service for game companies. AGP will focus on M&A, fundraising, publishing, and co-development advisory for PC, console and software-as-a-service companies before expanding into mobile, co-development, and other related industry sub-verticals.”
