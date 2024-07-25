Music Business Worldwide reports: “Music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack is rolling out a new feature to allow artists to pay to promote their music directly to targeted audiences. Launched in 2012, Audiomack is a platform where artists and labels can share their music free of charge. No premium accounts are needed to access features like unlimited storage, advanced analytics, and professional tools to manage artists’ careers.”
Home Featured Top Slider Audiomack Launches ‘Sponsored Songs’ For Artists As Alternative To Streaming Fraud