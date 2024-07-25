Games Industry Biz reports: “PlayCap – a “pioneering angel investment syndicate led by women” – hopes to “significantly enhance the representation of women” within the games investment arena. Established by angel investor Bibbi Wikman, PlayCap aims to united seasoned investors with newcomers and create a “collaborative environment where women with experience in the industry can make impactful investments.”
Home Featured Top Slider PlayCap Is A “Pioneering” Angel Investment Syndicate “Led By Women”