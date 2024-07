The Verge reports: “The Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max streaming bundle jointly assembled by Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery is now available in the US. Prices start from $16.99 per month for an ad-supported tier (as opposed to the monthly $25.97 price to pay for each service’s ad-supported tier separately), or $29.99 per month to go ad-free (versus $47.97).”

Read More