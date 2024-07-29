Music Business Worldwide reports: “TikTok is expanding its features with a new tool called ‘Sound Search,’ allowing users to identify songs by singing, humming, or playing them. This new feature, confirmed by the video-sharing platform to TechCrunch, is TikTok’s answer to popular music identification apps like Shazam, and to YouTube Music‘s recently launched music search feature, which has similar functionalities to the TikTok tool.”

