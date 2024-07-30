Tech Times reports: “Amazon-owned Twitch.tv has rolled out a new update for its mobile app which revamped the experience for users in streaming their favorite creators, but it is similarly looking to the renowned platform, TikTok. Previously, Twitch offered a standard streaming platform layout like what YouTube and Vimeo offer, but the company decided to move out of the traditional and into the new.”
