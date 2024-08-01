GamesBeat reports: “Dstlry said it has raised $5 million for its next-generation comics publisher and digital collectibles business. This seed round funding brings the total raised since the company’s inception in 2022 to $7.4 million. The funds will be used to secure additional content deals and expand features set for Dstlry’s digital marketplace, said David Steinberger, CEO, Dstlry, said in an interview with GamesBeat.”

