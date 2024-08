Yahoo! Finance reports: “Semiconductor startup Groq said on Monday it has raised $640 million in a Series D funding round led by Cisco Investments, Samsung Catalyst Fund and BlackRock Private Equity Partners, among others, bringing its valuation to $2.8 billion. The Silicon Valley firm, founded by a former Alphabet engineer, specializes in producing AI inference chips – a type of semiconductor that optimizes speed and executes commands of pre-trained models.”

