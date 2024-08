Variety reports: “Popular gaming platforms Roblox and Fortnite will be key marketing platforms for the launch of Toei Animation’s upcoming English-language film “Hypergalactic.” “Hypergalactic” is directed by David N. Weiss (“Shrek 2,” “The Smurfs”) and Joseph Chou (“Blade Runner 2022: Black Out,” “Ghost in the Shell”) and created by Oshima Naoto.”

