The Wrap reports: “Tech-focused website CNET is changing hands yet again. Media giant Ziff Davis is purchasing the outlet for $100 million from Red Ventures, Ziff Davis’ CEO Vivek Shah told the New York Times on Tuesday. Red Ventures acquired CNET in 2020 from ViacomCBS for $500 million, with the new price serving as a stark reminder of how significantly the media landscape changed in the last four years.”

