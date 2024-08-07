The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Disney announced a streaming profit for the first time Wednesday, and with price increases on their way and increased content offerings, CEO Bob Iger said he expects additional growth to come. Speaking on the earnings call Wednesday, Iger attributed the streaming achievement to the “success of our creativity,” citing the company’s 183 Emmy nominations and demand for shows such as Shogun, The Bear and Abbott Elementary.”
How Disney Plans To Grow Its Streaming Profit