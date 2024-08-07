Yahoo! Tech reports: “Roku has unveiled plans to launch a free, ad-supported premium sports channel on Aug. 12. The Roku Sports Channel will feature sports the streaming platform owns and licenses as part of one FAST service. The channel will offer live Major League Baseball games with MLB Sunday Leadoff, The Rich Eisen Show talker, live Formula E car races, Top Rank boxing matches and sports-themed Roku Originals produced with major pro sports leagues.”

Read More