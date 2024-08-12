PR Newswire reports: “Meta and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced an expanded global, multi-year agreement that will further evolve the creative and commercial opportunities for UMG artists and Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG) songwriters across Meta’s global network of platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Horizon, Threads and, for the first time, WhatsApp.”

