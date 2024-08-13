TechCrunch reports: “After launching photo and text stories last year, Twitch is now introducing video stories. Streamers can now film 60-second videos in the Twitch mobile app or upload a video from their camera roll. Twitch sees the new feature as a way for streamers to take viewers with them when they’re on the go and away from their streaming set-up. While streamers typically share their short-form, behind-the-scenes content on places like Instagram Stories and maybe even TikTok, Twitch now wants them to do so on its platform, as well.”

