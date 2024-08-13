TechCrunch reports: “After launching photo and text stories last year, Twitch is now introducing video stories. Streamers can now film 60-second videos in the Twitch mobile app or upload a video from their camera roll. Twitch sees the new feature as a way for streamers to take viewers with them when they’re on the go and away from their streaming set-up. While streamers typically share their short-form, behind-the-scenes content on places like Instagram Stories and maybe even TikTok, Twitch now wants them to do so on its platform, as well.”
Home Applications Twitch Rolls Out VIdeo Stories To Challenge Instagram