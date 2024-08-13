The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Warner Bros. Discovery is claiming the gold at this year’s Olympic Games, boasting record streaming and viewership figures for its coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics in Europe. Official figures released by WBD on Monday show the company reached a cumulative 215 million viewers in Europe across its television and streaming platforms, fully 23 percent, or 40 million, more than with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”
Home Featured Top Slider Warner Bros. Discovery Olympics Coverage Hits Streaming Records