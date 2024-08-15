Music Business Worldwide reports: “Less than a year after launching its Music course, language learning app Duolingo has teamed up with Sony Music to enhance its offering by adding over 60 tracks from Sony‘s artists. Dozens of tracks from artists such as Dove Cameron, Hozier, Meghan Trainor, and Whitney Houston will now be incorporated into the app’s music learning curriculum, allowing users to study and practice their music theory skills.”

Read More