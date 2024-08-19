GamesBeat reports: “Gate Ventures and The Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi announced the launch of Falcon Gate Ventures, a $100 million fund to invest in global blockchain innovation. Gate Ventures is the venture capital arm of Gate.io, and the Blockchain Center in Abu Dhabi is a brand new global hub for Web3 technologies. This joint venture initiative takes a global stance to support Web3 builders that are committed to reshaping the world in the digital age.”

