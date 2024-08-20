Digital Music News reports: “Marketing data and analytics company Kantar has released a new report on streaming services and their adoption. Kantar finds that music bundling with podcasts and audiobooks does drive engagement—though money is the primary concern for subscription holdouts. Here’s the latest. Kantar’s report suggests the bundling of podcasts and audiobooks with music streaming services has increased streaming adoption. YouTube Music emerged as the most-adopted streaming service in Q2 2024, but Kantar suggests there remains untapped growth potential in non-streamers and older demographics.”

Read More