The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Paramount Group’s Paramount+ streaming service and France’s Canal+ Group on Wednesday unveiled an expansion and strengthening of their partnership in France after the streamer launched via the pay-TV giant in the country in 2022. “This strategic collaboration aims to expand the distribution of Paramount+ and its premium content in France, enriching the value proposition of Canal+ subscribers,” the companies said.”
Home Applications Paramount+, Canal+ Expand Partnership In France