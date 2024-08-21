PYMNTS reports: “Thousands of additional brands that use Shopify can now make their products available for creators to tag in shopping-related videos on YouTube. YouTube and Shopify have expanded their partnership to allow all eligible Shopify Plus and Advanced merchants in the United States to sign up for YouTube Shopping’s affiliate program through the Google & YouTube app on Shopify, YouTube said in a Tuesday (Aug. 20) blog post.”
Home Applications Shopify And YouTube Expand Video Offering To More Merchants