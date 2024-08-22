Engadget reports: “Twitch is updating subscription costs for mobile purchases. Beginning October 1, Tier 1 sub and gift sub prices made in the company’s mobile app will be $8, up from the current rate of $6 a month. Tier 2 and Tier 3 prices will not be impacted. The company announced this summer that the Tier 1 price for subscribing to a channel on desktop would be increasing by a dollar in the US, rising from $5 to $6.”

