tubefilter reports: “YouTube‘s tireless work to challenge network TV has paid off: It’s officially the first streaming platform ever to exceed 10% of total living room TV usage, according to the latest data from Nielsen. It hit this milestone in July, after reaching 9.7% of total TV viewership in March and 9.9% in June. For July, it stands at 10.4%, with the next closest competitor, Netflix, lagging behind at 8.4%.”

