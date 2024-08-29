Games Industry Biz reports: “Argonaut Games has returned after two decades as a boutique publisher with a console and PC remaster of Croc Legend of the Gobbos. The game, which launched in 1997, is the first of a “planned slate of classic Argonaut IP and exciting titles for both current and retro gaming platforms.” Founded by Jez San in 1982, Argonaut is known for developing the Starglider series and Star Fox for the SNES in 1993. The studio closed down in 2004 following a round of layoffs.”

