Music Business Worldwide reports: “Turntable Labs Inc., the company behind the upcoming social music platform Hangout, has secured seed funding totaling $8.2 million to fuel its launch. The round was led by investors including Founders Fund, Elizabeth Street Ventures, 468 Capital, and f7 Ventures, a firm led by former Facebook executives. Michael Guimarin, CEO of WordOut, also contributed as an angel investor.”

