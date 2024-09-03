PRweb reports: “SparkLabs AIM AI Fund launches with $50 million that will invest in the AIM-X accelerator participants along with leading AI startups across the globe. AIM-X is an AI-focused startup accelerator operated by SparkLabs, and under Saudi Arabia’s Artificial Intelligence Mission (AI.M). This is a national initiative that aspires to stimulate a comprehensive system of innovation in the field of artificial intelligence and contribute to strengthening the Kingdom’s leadership role regionally and globally in artificial intelligence within the next 5 years.”

