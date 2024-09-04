Music Ally reports: “Audioshake and AIMS API are two of the companies exploring how AI technologies can be used by artists and music companies. The former started with stem separation, while the latter (recently rebranded as just AIMS) worked on search and discovery. Now they’re working together with a partnership focused on sync. They’ll be using Audioshake’s technology to automatically transcribe a music catalogue’s lyrics, and AIMS’ search technology to enable clients to search through the catalogue based on those lyrics’ context and meaning.”

