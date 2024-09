The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Verizon is doubling down on the fiber broadband business, striking a deal to acquire Frontier for $20 billion in cash. Frontier has about 2.2 million fiber internet customers across 25 states, which will join with Verizon’s 7.4 million fiber connections in nine states and Washington DC. The company also says it will follow through on plans to build out another 2.8 million fiber locations by the end of 2026.”

