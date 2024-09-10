TechCrunch reports: “Spotter, a startup that underwrites creators and offers AI tools, raised $7.4 million, according to a Form D filing viewed by TechCrunch. A representative for Spotter confirmed the filing’s legitimacy, but did not offer further details. This additional funding is much smaller than Spotter’s most recent raise, a $200 million Series D round led by SoftBank in 2022. Spotter, then valued at $1.7 billion, raised that funding to underwrite YouTubers’ businesses.”

