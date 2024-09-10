Next TV reports: “Streaming continued to gain share of viewing on smart TVs in the second quarter and made big gains with people watching live sports and news, according to a new report from Inscape. In the second quarter, streaming-only viewers account for 60% of viewing, compared with 36% of people with streaming, traditional pay TV and over-the-air TV and 4% who have only over-the-air delivery available to them.”

