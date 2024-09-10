Broadband TV News reports: “TiVo’s personalized content discovery platform for smart TV, operator and automotive solutions is now available in 38 European markets and across 18 major brands, the Xperi company said Tuesday. The announcement follows findings in the UK Video Trends Report for Q2 2024, which is expected to say UK consumers use an average of 6.5 content sources, with an average monthly spending of nearly £75.”

Read More