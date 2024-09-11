GamesBeat reports: “Moth, a startup bringing quantum technology games, has hired prominent researcher James Wootton as its first chief science officer. London-based Moth wants to build the future of gaming by putting quantum technology directly into the hands of game developers (and other creative people in art and music). Wootton was formerly working in quantum error correction at IBM, and he’s been a pioneer in quantum gaming for years.”
Moth Aims To Bring Quantum Technology To Gaming