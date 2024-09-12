Games Industry Biz reports: “Mobile developer Cypher Games has raised $10 million in its latest fundraising round. The Turkish developer says it marks a key milestone as it develops its “very first match-3 title to disrupt the mobile gaming industry.” Led by The Raine Group, the round secured funding from Play Ventures, 500 Global, Riccardo Zacconi (founder of King), Humam Sakhnini (former vice-chairman of Activision Blizzard) and Akin Babayigit (co-founder of Tripledot).”

