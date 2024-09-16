Games Industry Biz reports: “Absurd Ventures has announced the launch of a new studio called Absurd Marin, made up by the former Ascendant Studios team. Based in San Rafael, California, the developer will be led by Ascendant founder and game director Bret Robbins. When asked about more details about the staff, a spokesperson for the studio told us it’s made of “about 20 developers from the core team behind Immortals of Aveum” and that it “will continue to staff up further as development progresses on the project.”

Read More