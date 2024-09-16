The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Disney cleaned up at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, taking home nine trophies and giving the Bob Iger-run entertainment giant more ammunition in the streaming wars. While FX’s The Bear failed to win best comedy, it still won a slew of acting prizes, while the network’s Shogun landed best drama. The wins continue the trend set the prior week, when Disney took home a record 51 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys, including 14 won by Shogun.”

