Music Business Worldwide reports: “San Francisco-based web3 decentralized music streaming platform Tune.FM has secured another USD $50 million in funding, bringing its total funding to date to $80 million. The fresh capital “will boost liquidity for our JAM token, powering our decentralized streaming platform. Artists earn more, listeners get rewarded,” Tune.FM said in a social media post on Friday (September 13).”

