Games Industry Biz reports: “User-generated content tooling platform Gamebeast has raised $3.7 million in pre-seed funding. Founded by CEO Zander Brumbaugh in 2023, Gamebeast provides tools for user-generated content platforms including Roblox and Fortnite. The investment was led by J2 Ventures, with participation from A16Z Speedrun, The Mini Fund, and Spaceport CEO Le Zhang.”

