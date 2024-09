WorldScreen reports: “Lionsgate and the applied AI research company Runway have entered into a first-of-its-kind partnership centered on the creation and training of a new AI model that will be customized to the studio’s portfolio of film and TV content. Exclusively designed to help Lionsgate Studios, its filmmakers, directors and other creative talent augment their work, the model generates cinematic video that can be further iterated using Runway’s suite of controllable tools.”

