TechCrunch reports: “Fal.ai, a dev-focused platform for AI-generated audio, video, and images, today revealed that it’s raised $23 million in funding from investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Black Forest Labs co-founder Robin Rombach, and Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas. It’s a two-round deal: $14 million of Fal’s total came from a Series A tranche led by Kindred Ventures; the remaining $9 million is from a previously unannounced, a16z-led seed round.”

