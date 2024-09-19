Games Industry Biz reports: “Playtika has acquired mobile developer Superplay for $700 million. The company announced an additional contingent consideration of up to $1.25 billion, “subject to Superplay achieving certain financial targets” over the next three years. This will be funded by cash “generated from ongoing operations and Playtika’s balance sheet.” Playtika says the acquisition is “expected to move the needle for [its] proforma growth,” with Superplay’s current titles Dice Dreams and Domino Dreams in addition to two titles currently in development.”

