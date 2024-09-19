AV Club reports: “YouTube won the streaming war in August. According to Nielsen data, YouTube accounted for 10.6% of all streaming activity on connected TV devices last month, with Netflix and Prime Video trailing with 7.9% and 3.1% respectively. (Everyone else clocked in at less than 3%.) To celebrate their victory, the creator-friendly platform is… changing up their TV app to look a lot more like all the other platforms they just beat.”

