GamesBeat reports: “Discord CEO Jason Citron cofounded his communications platform company after a failure. He had a big success with OpenFeint, a social gaming platform for mobile games, selling that to Gree for $104 million in 2011. In 2012, Citron cofounded Hammer & Chisel, a studio aimed at making multiplayer online battle arena games. Its first title, Fates Forever, wasn’t able to compete with market leaders League of Legends and DOTA 2.”

