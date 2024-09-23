Music Business Worldwide reports: “Global music platform Mixcloud has acquired Encore, an online music marketplace. Founded in 2014, Encore has helped facilitate over 50,000 bookings and helped musicians earn GBP £25 million (USD $33 million) through live performances. Mixcloud said the acquisition aligns with its goal to support musicians and creators. Through the merger, the company says it expects to provide a more comprehensive suite of tools and services to help artists grow their careers, monetize their work, and connect with their audiences.”

Read More