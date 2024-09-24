Next TV reports: “Measurement company VideoAmp said it will be incorporating outcome data from a variety of providers into its VALID data and technology platform. The data will provide advertisers with insights into how well exposure to messages on linear TV, streaming and digital channels creates consumer activity, including sales. VideoAmp will collect data from a range of industries, including consumer packaged goods, credit cards, auto and pharmaceutical.”
VideoAmp Dials Up Outcome Measurement