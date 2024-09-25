Broadband TV News reports: “365 million subscription video on demand (SVOD) subscriptions will be distributed through operator TV, broadband and mobile bundles, according to new analysis by Omdia. By 2029, bundling is expected to generate 540 million online video streaming subscriptions, or 25% of the global market. The analysis is based on 2,000 live telco and online video distribution partnerships worldwide, at the end of 2024.”

